The device that can help you save on the new electricity bill

Programmable plug on 50 euro bills. (Photo: Stefan Cristian Cioata via Getty Images)

With the new electricity bill, many users have started to tremble anticipating an increase in their bill in those who have contracted the regulated rate through the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC). This new tariff for sections seeks to encourage consumption in off-peak hours — weekends or from 12 at night to 8 in the morning from Monday to Friday — but for many users it is very difficult to reduce consumption at these hours.

But before this there are other solutions, such as the device recommended by experts, including the Consumer and User Organization: smart plugs. These allow you to activate. or disable light sockets to which the devices are connected at certain times.

What these devices do, which are placed like a thief in the electricity sockets that they want to use, is that the passage of current to the device can be programmed. This can be used, for example, to charge your mobile or laptop at night, to choose when to turn on the router and even to program when you want the electric water heater to heat the water in the tank.

But keep in mind that they do not program the device to turn on. This only works for devices that do not need it or that can be left on and only need to receive the electrical current, for example, if you want the lights in the house to light up at a certain time.

It can also be used in the case of some appliances that do not have a programmer such as the washing machine or the dryer, leaving the selected program and the ignition pressed so that it begins to work when it receives the electrical current.

These devices cost between 9 and 20 euros, depending on the characteristics. Some allow you to use them remotely over the phone …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.