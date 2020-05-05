By Sebastian Quiroz

05/05/2020 9:53 am

When will we see Final Fantasy VII Remake 2? That is the great unknown that many have in mind. Since its unveiling at E3 2015, this re-imagination took five years to reach our hands, but with an already established foundation, it seems that the development of the following parts can be easier and faster. However, an interview with several members of the development team reveals the opposite case.

In the Ultimania guide to Final Fantasy VII Remake, a talk has been included with co-directors Motomu Toriyama and Naoki Hamaguchi, and battle director Teruki Endo, where they discussed the challenges of building the world outside of Midgar. When they talked about whether development has moved on to Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, Hamaguchi stated that they have ideas in rough conceptual planning stages, and that nothing is solid yet.

Looking at the world map, the two agreed that the focus of the next game would be to allow players to explore the world outside of Midgar, compared to the focused story of the first FFVII Remake. However, the way the world is constructed must be considered so that it can be balanced to continue the ongoing dramatic narrative. Toriyama is concerned about how the great world will be made and stated that it could possibly be created using completely different techniques from those used for Midgar.

It is important to consider that the interview was recorded on March 19, 2020, a month before its official launch in April, and recently the talk was translated. So development is probably already a little bit more advanced. However, it seems that there is still a long way to go to enjoy the continuation of FFVII Remake.

Here is Part 8 of the # FF7RUltimania interview with Toriyama (Co-Director), Hamaguchi (Co-Director), and Endo (Battle Director) where they talk about plans for the next installment’s world. I’m translating this interview in random order, so parts will be uploaded sporadically! pic.twitter.com/cQAhVmD9Go – ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 3, 2020

