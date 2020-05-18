If there’s anything left to explore in the movies, it’s all the ancient history of the Sith from Star Wars. Since it is as exciting as it is cruel.

The Sith of Star Wars have a legacy of creating super weapons capable of eradicating everything in their path. Whether it’s the Clone Army, the Death Star, the Starkiller Base, or the Final Order Star Destroyers. But a millennium before the prequel events began, Darth Bane had a ritual that could annihilate everything in his way. A demonstration that the dark side is much more intense and cruel than what they have come to show in the movies.

The Thought Bomb It is a device, created through the concentrated focus of multiple Sith from Star Wars that fuse their power. When it detonates, it destroys all Force-connected beings within range. Even if they are not Force-sensitive, and it tears their being, whether organic or inorganic. The bomb can be small enough to destroy a spaceship or large enough to destroy an entire star system.

While the ability to create a Thought Bomb originated with the original ancient Sith tribes and their exploration of the dark side, it was first used by the Sith Lord Vitiate. He used the Nathema Eldritch Ritual and created a Nathema Planet Thought Bomb. He assimilated the vast power of the planet’s Force and everything in him into his being, becoming an immortal Emperor of the Sith. Vitiate would later organize the Mandalorian Wars, radically manipulating the history of the Old Republic.

The secret methods of creating a thought bomb were preserved thanks to Darth Revan.

The Star Wars Sith known as Darth Revan kept the Holocron with the information in a secret Sith temple on the planet Lehorn until Darth Bane found it. He kept the ritual secret, and finally gave it to Lord Kaan. Skere Kaan was the creator of the Brotherhood of Darkness, who brought together the fragmented leaders of the Sith Empire to decimate the Jedi Order in one last battle. On the planet Ruusan, Darth Bane suggested to the desperate Kaan that he use the Thought Bomb.

After multiple failed attempts to decimate the Jedi, Kaan agreed. However, the bomb exploded before the Brotherhood of Darkness could escape, and they, along with the hundreds of Jedi, were annihilated in the blast. This left Bane rearranging the Sith according to their Rule of Two, about 1,000 years before the events of the Star Wars movies.

The thought bomb appeared primarily in the Old Republic era. Although from now on the new Disney canon no longer exists. Even the history of the Brotherhood of Darkness has been revised and altered. While the modern canon acknowledges that Darth Revan exists. The rest of the information surrounding the ancient Sith from Star Wars prior to the restructuring of the Darth Bane order differs dramatically from what was said earlier. Therefore, all of these rituals, weapons, and other Sith creations can be reused at any time.