The devastating speech of this Ceuta councilor who makes a fool of Vox

Fatima Hamed Hossain in a plenary session of Ceuta. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

It is one of the political videos with the most impact on social networks in recent hours. The reply in a plenary session of Fatima Hamed Hossain, councilor and spokesperson for the Movement for Dignity and Citizenship in Ceuta, to Vox does not stop being shared on Twitter.

Hamed Hossain has given an authentic review to the representative of the far-right party in the Ceuta parliament of which he has said that what he has done to solve the migration crisis with Morocco was “take videos and photos” and has defined the formation of Abascal as “a national shame.”

“That you communicate by tweet as a child and not as a spokesperson for a group that is what you should consider yourself, even if your complexes do not allow it, does not mean that the rest of us do not,” he said.

The Ceuta parliamentarian has indicated that “the rest of us have been at the foot of the canyon”: “We have not looked for photos, nor have we looked for headlines. We have been at the disposal of our city for whatever was necessary and it takes something more than that gesture to send me to shut up ”.

Hossain has affirmed that the most annoying to the Vox parliamentarian is “having to constantly debate and watch and see in plenary sessions the plurality of Ceuta society” because “we break his speech without having to open his mouth.

“With their attitude they have shown what they are for. If it weren’t for the shamefulness of their performance, they would even be worthy of pity ”, he continued.

And he has concluded: “You don’t care about dynamiting Ceuta as long as its leader, the leader of the mamandurrias nationwide, gets some kind of revenue and you follow behind.”

