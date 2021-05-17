The devastating photos of migrants swimming in Ceuta

Another group of seven Moroccan immigrants, including three minors, arrive in Ceuta (Photo: Reduan DrisEFE)

At least 2,700 immigrants – some reports raise the figure to 3,000 – have entered the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta this Monday, swimming or walking along the border breakwaters with Morocco, due to the lack of police surveillance by Morocco.

Of that number, about 700 may be minors, according to the Ceuta authorities, waiting for the osometric tests to be carried out for confirmation, in what has been one of the most critical days of migratory pressure in recent years.

The day has left devastating photos among which you can see very young people swimming ashore or being modest by the Civil Guard. At least one person has drowned.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Deportations from the United States fall to record lows in April

Child protection law will prohibit stripping immigrant children to determine their age

3,000 immigrants enter Ceuta in an unprecedented journey

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.