The devastating floods in Europe show the urgency to act against climate change

Recently, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands received the equivalent of two months of rain in two days. More than a hundred people died and dozens are missing. “We need to intensify climate action,” says the World Meteorological Organization, which attributes these extreme events to the alteration of the atmosphere by greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity.

The heavy rains that have caused catastrophic floods in several Western European countries are just the latest indicator that all countries must do more to contain disasters induced by climate change, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stressed last Friday.

The UN agency reported that Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands received rainfall equivalent to two months of rain in two days (on July 14 and 15), on land that “was already almost saturated.”

Preliminary data points to more than a hundred confirmed deaths in Germany and Belgium and dozens of people are still missing.

Photographs of some of the worst water surges and landslides show huge holes where buildings still stood in the middle of the week.

The WMO spokeswoman told a press conference in Geneva that the images show houses razed to the ground. “It’s really devastating,” he said.

The floods have affected cities across Europe, including Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo: Claudio Schwarz / Unsplash)

Europe is ready, but …

Clare Nullis added that the incident exceeded the capacity of the prevention measures implemented by the affected developed countries.

“In general, Europe is prepared, but when extreme events occur, like the ones we have seen (two months of rain in two days), it is very, very difficult to deal with them,” said Nullis, noting that there are areas of “total devastation” in Rhineland-Palatinate, a southwestern German state that borders France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Among the preparedness measures of the affected countries, the spokesperson highlighted an application of the Swiss meteorological service that regularly issues alerts when dangerously high levels of water are registered.

Recently, the highest flood warning was for popular tourist spots and camping areas, such as Lakes Biel, Thun, and Vierwaldstattersee. Alerts were also issued for Lake Brienz, the Rhine near Basel and Lake Zurich.

The UN ready to help

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, for his part, expressed sadness at the loss of life and destruction, and expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims and the governments and peoples of the affected countries.

António Guterres also stated that the UN stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts, if necessary.

Heat in Scandinavia

In contrast to the humid conditions, parts of Scandinavia continue to reach scorching temperatures, while Siberian plumes of smoke affect air quality inside and outside of it. The unprecedented heat in western North America has also sparked catastrophic wildfires in recent weeks.

Nullis cited the case of the city of Kouvola Anjala, in southern Finland, which has experienced 27 consecutive days with temperatures above 25 ° C. “This is Finland, not Spain, it is not North Africa,” he emphasized.

She added that it is shocking to see the images this week in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, “but in climate change scenarios, we will see more extreme events, in particular extreme heat,” said the WMO spokeswoman.

Sea temperature record

In addition, the UN body considers the increase in sea temperature in high northern latitudes to be worrying. The Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea marked a record high of 26.6 ° C on July 14, making it the warmest water documented since records began some twenty years ago.

An atypical summer, the effect of climate change

These unprecedented heat waves, these floods and other extreme events that the northern hemisphere is experiencing show a very unusual weather pattern, according to the UN agency, which recalls that it has been documented that climate change, caused by emissions of greenhouse gases, is connected with these phenomena.

For example, the record-breaking heat wave in parts of the United States and Canada in late June would have been virtually impossible without the influence of climate change. According to the data available to WMO, climate change made that heat wave at least 150 times more likely than under normal circumstances, if human action had not altered the atmosphere.

WMO echoed Secretary General António Guterres’ call to all countries to do more to avoid a climate calamity related to rising carbon emissions and temperatures.

His spokesman urged action ahead of the COP26 climate conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, next November.

“We need to intensify climate action, we need to intensify the level of ambition; we are not doing enough to stay within the objectives of the Paris Agreement. We need to keep global temperature rise below two degrees Celsius, or even 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century, ”Nullis concluded. (Source: UN News)