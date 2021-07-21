The detainee for the assault on a nurse in the subway was being wanted for robbery

Metro of Madrid. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The young man arrested this Monday as an alleged aggressor of a nurse in a Madrid Metro wagon is being claimed by a Palma court for a crime against property.

As confirmed by sources in the investigation, the individual, who had been arrested in Mallorca last February, was being wanted for various robberies and thefts.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Monday accused of assaulting a nurse last week who asked him to put on the mask in the Madrid metro.

The arrest took place at a home in the Madrid neighborhood of Villaverde when the young man was going home to collect personal belongings with the probable objective of hiding elsewhere.

The events took place last Thursday night at the Alto del Arenal station on Line 1 of the Madrid Metro when the nurse at the Hospital 12 de Octubre reproached a passenger for not wearing a mask, which is mandatory on public transport.

At one point, the young man attacked the toilet with a sharp object and hit him hard in the face. The victim was treated at the 12 de Octubre Hospital and, as a result of the impact on the eye, the victim has lost part of the vision in one eye.

