The detained in Girona released for driving in the opposite direction with a corpse of a co-pilot

The Court of Instruction 1 of La Bisbal d’Empordà (Girona) has released the man arrested on Thursday for driving about 30 kilometers in the opposite direction on the AP-7 motorway and with a corpse in the passenger seat.

The judge has prohibited him from driving in all of Spain and keeps the case open for a alleged reckless driving offense, has informed the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested him on Thursday at around 12 o’clock after receiving the notice that a car was circulating in the opposite direction and when a body was found in the passenger seat in an “important state of decomposition.”

Sources close to the investigation have explained that the driver, 66, told the agents that it was the partner of the deceased, elderly.

The detainee is born in Galicia and has dual nationality, Spanish and Swiss, and the Catalan police are taking steps to find out if he made a route through several countries before reaching the Baix Empordà.

Pending the results of the autopsy, which the investigating judge will have this Saturday, the Catalan police reported on Thursday that no “clear indications of criminality” were observed in the body.