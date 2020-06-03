Social network users are waiting for the ‘Strawberry Moon’, the next lunar eclipse with which the planet Earth will welcome the month of June 2020. But, will it be seen in Mexico this astronomical event?

Unfortunately this time we will not be able to directly observe this magnificent spectacle, as it will only be visible in Asia, Europe, Oceania, Africa and a part of South America.

The reason why Mexico will not witness the lunar eclipse called ‘Strawberry Moon’, which will occur between Friday 05 and Saturday 06 June 2020, will be due to the position of our natural satellite in the sky.

#ComingUp | On the night of June 5 to 6 we can see the eclipse of the strawberry moon. It is an eclipse of the penumbral moon that will be seen in the southeast of South America, Africa, Europe and part of Asia between the night of the 5th and the early morning of the 6th. Pic.twitter.com/RjqLl4ul8c – Spock + Weather & Space News ::: (@ MeteoWeather2) May 30, 2020

To our consolation, the advancement of technology will allow photographs of the event to be taken in the regions where it can be seen, which will surely be widely disseminated through virtual platforms.

The eclipse of the ‘Strawberry Moon’ It will last 19 hours, in which said celestial body will pass through the shadow of the planet that we humans inhabit.

The name of this lunar eclipse, also known as penumbral, derives from the reddish tones that the Moon acquires when it passes through the Earth’s shadow and the Earth’s atmosphere absorbs the rest of the colors.

During this month of June, heaven will give us two incredible astronomical events.

Next Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, we will have the Strawberry Moon eclipse, visible in much of Europe and Asia, Australia, Africa and southeastern South America. #WelcomeJune pic.twitter.com/rSWdE9HMHH – Mar Gómez (@MarGomezH) June 1, 2020

