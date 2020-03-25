The news shook Argentina and Spain yesterday: after presenting some symptoms, Hugo Orlando Gatti he was admitted to a Madrid clinic where it was confirmed that he had been infected with coronavirus. He entered with a picture of bilateral pneumonia that is caused by COVID-19 and the first part was not optimal, although with the passing of the hours they managed to stabilize him. Loco’s relatives provided details about his evolution.

Without further ado, her son Lucas Cassius explained to Infobae: “It is better in relation to how it has been entered. But you have to be cautious and hope that you continue to respond well to treatment. We have to wait”. He himself had been the one who during the day yesterday had expressed that his father did not feel well on Monday and because of having two stents (placed two years ago) they chose to intern him.

On the other hand, Manuela Zevallos (former daughter-in-law of Gatti) spoke with Us in the morning and revealed more information about the historic former Argentine goalkeeper: “He’s fine. It could be said that a 6/10, stable and improving every day. He is on three antibiotics and with manual oxygen that he puts on and takes out with his hand. ” She constantly undergoes blood tests and the woman sent tranquility to all the fans and followers of the Madman.

Regarding the way in which he contracted the virus, he clarified: “The way in which the person is infected, at what time or how, it is particularly impossible to know because the human being is a social being and always socializes in the subway, work , college. Cough and sneeze droplets can come from anywhere. “

How then could COVID-19 have been contracted? “He was not at any social gathering, he was working on specific days at El Chiringuito (he works as a panelist in the sports program on TV) and there, in the program, there was a person who had the virus“Concluded his ex-daughter-in-law. Days ago, the positive case of Kike Mateu, a regular contributor to El Chiringuito.

José Pedrerol (host of the television program in which Gatti works) left live from his home and revealed the communication he had with Gatti: “I spoke to him and he is looking forward to it. It says ‘I’m sad’ and you know that the Crazy he’s a guy who likes to be constantly on the go and can’t stand being in a room. I told him ‘calm, Crazy, we are all the same, we are all locked in our houses. He is stable, he sends us a hug and says that things are going well. We are waiting for you here very soon ”.