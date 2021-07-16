The details of the signing of Cristian Battocchio; who is he and how does he play

The UNAM Pumas have a new reinforcement for the 2021 Opening; The Italian-Argentine player, Cristian Battocchio, who arrives from Japan football to reinforce the midfield of Andrés Lillini’s cuador.

Battocchio, 29, has played for teams like Newell’s old Boys, Udinese, Watford and Stade de Brestois.

Also read: Cruz Azul: A new jersey from La Maquina is filtered for the 2021-2022 season

César Luis Merlo tells that the player will sign a one-year contract and Pumas will not have to pay for his transfer, since he arrives as a free agent.

The player will be arriving in Pumas next Monday to do his medical tests and refine the details of his contract.

Who is and how does Cristian Battocchio play?

Battocchio, 29, is a junior at Newells Old Boys and has played for Udinese, Watford, Virtus Entella from Italy, Stade Brestois, Macavi Tel Aviv and Tokushima Vort from Japan.

Battocchio has played for the Italy Under-20 National Team and will be the natural replacement for Juan Pablo Vigón, as their characteristics are very similar.

He can play as an offensive midfield, pivot and containment, just as Vigón did in Pumas, being the owner of the midfield in the university team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content