Ron Artest, who changed his name in 2011 to Metta World Peace, was a former NBA player who retired in 2016 in Los Angeles Lakers, after arriving in 2009 and where he was crowned champion. He had previously played for the Chicago Bulls (1999-2002), Indiana Pacers (2002-2006), Sacramento Kings (2006-2008), and Houston Rockets (2008-2009). He is currently the coach of the G-League South Bay Lakers youth team.

It is Metta who has just confirmed the secret meeting between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. This hand in hand between two of the greatest basketball players of all time it was a myth and until today it was believed that it had never happened. Is that when The King was chosen by the 2003 Draft by Cleveland Cavaliers, Air Jordan, a few months later, announced his retirement for the third time in his career.

“Lebron, at age 15, was breaking it. No one at that age could give MJ a ride. Jordan would have averaged 35 points on the season if I hadn’t broken his ribs. That season he averaged 25 and spent three months sitting off the field at 38 years old. He (LeBron James) was definitely playing well; Without a doubt. It was big and strong and nobody could mark it ”, He said, on an Instagram Live, Metta World Peace claiming to have witnessed that crossing.

Although one of the details that counts does not coincide with reality, since when LeBron James was 15 years old, Jordan was 36; Yes, the injury that Michael sustained when he was preparing to play again in 2001 is true. The former Lakers forward mentioned that incident in Mike’s ribs that ended up conditioning him not only in that season, prior to his second return to the NBA with the Wizards, but also in that duel dreamed of by all.

Days ago, a photo went viral that served as a trigger for Metta World Peace to confirm the crossing. In it, Air Jordan and The King are seen, in what appears to be an informal match between the two. For the moment, That image and the champion’s account with the Lakers are the only elements that fans can hold on to in order to continue to enlarge the myth. Although, as expected, more will surely appear.