The details of the first meeting between Laporta and Jorge Messi for the renewal of Leo with Barcelona

In the absence of just over 60 days for the end of Messi’s contract with the Barcelona, President Joan Laporta and the footballer’s father have held a meeting to bring positions closer together.

Jorge Messi He had already been in Spain for a few days (he went to see Barça B last weekend) and he has met with the Culé leader to try to see if they can renovate or if, finally, Messi is going to stop wearing the culé shirt from the next campaign. According to TV3, the meeting has been fruitful by both parties and have agreed to continue negotiating in the next.

This meeting took place at noon, at lunch. Jorge Messi knew in advance that I was not going to receive a specific offer, given that Laporta still has to know more in detail the data that the economic audit in depth that he is doing, but he did want to know what predisposition the club had.

The intention of Messi is that, if he renews, it will be for a practically life contract, with the possibility of interrupting it in a few years to go to another League (he is very attracted to the MLS American) and when he rejoined the club’s sports area, in the image of what he has done Juan Carlos Navarro in the section of basketball.

Money is not, a priori, a problem. Aware of the situation that Barça is going through, Messi is willing to accept half of your current token (his salary eats up half of the total salary of the club), as long as he is guaranteed that he will do a great young signing. The name of Erling haaland is on everyone’s mind, but again there is the great economic problem: Laporta will have to juggle the accounts if he wants to square them and, in addition, incorporate the forward of the Borussia Dortmund.