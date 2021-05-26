The details of the $ 3 million ring Nodal gave Belinda

A few minutes ago too Belinda wanted to make it clear that she is amazed by this new stage that is about to begin with her boyfriend, who is almost a year old, and who spoiled her with an evening in one of the trendiest places in the Spanish city: “Una image says more than a thousand words … The happiest woman in the world “.

The couple was accompanied by family and friends on that special night. In the look of Belinda the only accessory she had was her spectacular ring, made by Angel City Jewelers, which is based in Los Angeles, California, and offers unique pieces as they are designed to suit the client.

In an interview with Who one of the jewelry managers shared all the details of the engagement ring of Belinda, which is undoubtedly spectacular: “Yes, we made the ring”, confirmed the clerk and it was also made to suit Christian for his now fiancée.

The ring is fully 4C compliant: it is an emerald cut diamond, VVS clarity, a quality on the GIA gradation scale of F —with a rare + white grade and a description of colorless seen through the crown, Wesselton top – and 12 karat. “It is a diamond of excellent quality and degree of purity,” said the source consulted.