Lexa commanded a live direct from the gardens of her home, which drew attention on social networks for its size. Accompanied by a team, the funkeira made a point of stressing that besides everyone being obeying social isolation, before meeting each other they underwent tests to confirm that they were not contaminated by the coronavirus. Watch the videos of the presentation that also featured Anitta

Lexa commanded her first live in this quarantine, straight from the gardens of her home, this Saturday (16th). The show, broadcast on Youtube, took first place on Twitter’s Trending Topics and had moments of great emotion, such as the declaration of love by MC Guimê, the artist’s husband, and Darlin Ferrattry, Lexa’s mother and businesswoman. “From the first song I heard you singing, I knew that you would be one of the greatest singers in the country. I know how hard you are, how hard you are. I want to congratulate you on everything you have achieved”, he melted the funkeiro, married to Lexa for almost 2 years. Accompanied by dancers and with a team behind the scenes, Lexa made a point of stressing that everyone underwent a coronavirus test before participating in the show.

Lexa’s mansion stole the show in live

But what impressed the singer’s fans was the dimensions of her luxury home. “Look at the size of Lexa’s house. Okay, huh,” commented an internet user. “Guys, look at this house!” Wrote another, surprised. “Lexa rica!”, Another fan had fun during the live, which counted on the participation of Anitta, the artist’s personal friend, who sent a message to ask for the song “Sapequinha”. In the presentation, Lexa also recalled another stage companion, Ludmilla, who is admitted to a hospital in Rio with kidney inflammation. “Get better, Lud. A kiss for you”, wished the artist right after singing “Onda Diferente”.

Anitta recalled vacation trip with Lexa

During her participation in Lexa’s live, Anitta recalled the trip they made together to Aspen, in the United States, where they went skiing earlier this year. “Remember that during the trip, when I carried you on your back through the mountains, we kept singing ‘we are friends, close friends’,” recalled Gui Araújo’s girlfriend.

Lexa denied romance with Anitta

After returning from their trip, Lexa and Anitta performed together in São João de Meriti, in Rio de Janeiro, and, behind the scenes, Poderosa showed an unusual moment. “I wanted to say that Lexa, out of nowhere, decided to take a bite out of my leg. Okay?” He said, showing the wound. “Friend, I already apologized!” Said Lexa, laughing. “I already apologized to you, for God’s sake. But my leg was instantly purple. It created a bruise on the spot,” said the funkeira, also with good humor. Because of the proximity between the two, rumors said that Anitta and Lexa had lived a romance during the international trip. Fact promptly denied by MC Guimê’s wife. “The crowd is surpassing itself in the news. Help”, he quipped.

