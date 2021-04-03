The details of Laporta and Florentino’s meetings with Haaland’s representative and father

The ‘tourné’ of Alf-Inge Haaland (father and Mino Raiola (representative) for Spain this Holy Thursday was frantic. Erling haaland is the object of desire of the two great Spanish teams and neither Joan Laporta neither Florentino Pérez They are willing to hand over the towel without a fight.

The signing of the Norwegian striker may mark a before and after in the coming years. So much FC Barcelona What Real Madrid They have shown symptoms of exhaustion in their squads, both mental and physical, and above all an absence of a pure striker such as the still soccer player of the Borussia Dortmund. Convincing him to wear one shirt or another will be a difficult task.

The economic doubts of the Barça and the promises of Laporta

Laporta needs a coup to end the general pessimism of the last year. In addition to trying the Messi’s renewalAccording to the audit that he himself commissioned, they still have room to undertake a big signing. Haaland is, by far, one of the most exciting on the market.

The main problem from the Norwegian side is that they have serious doubts that a club with a huge debt can pay the 180 million that the operation is estimated to reach, plus the token it will require.

In the two hours that the meeting lasted, Laporta and Mateu alemany, the football director, assured him that there would be no problem in the economic matter, and that in the sports project it will be one of the key pieces. In general, they assured him that Haaland will feel valued.

Florentino was not in the meeting with the Haalands

As soon as the meeting with Barcelona ended, Raiola and Haaland Sr. took the airlift to appear in Madrid. The meeting had a different nuance: Florentino Pérez was not there.

Josep Pedrerol, in ‘El Chiringuito’, gave the details:

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE from @jpedrerol! 🚨🚨 🗣 “HAALAND’S FATHER has asked to KNOW VALDEBEBAS” 🗣 “FLORENTINO DID NOT meet with RAIOLA or with Erling’s FATHER” pic.twitter.com/tuv7fGlzyu – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 2, 2021

The general manager of the club, and the president’s right hand (often also the left), Jose Angel Sanchez, was in charge of receiving the Haalands at the Valdebebas offices.

In the early afternoon, the footballer’s envoys arrived at the Real Madrid Sports City, where they saw the facilities first-hand. This is a key element: Alf-Inge, a former footballer, wants to be sure that his son will have the best place to get ready and take care of himself. Juni Calafat, scout and intermediary, was the ‘Cicerone’ of the visit.

On this visit there was no talk of money, but in the white club they trust that they can satisfy the claims both Haaland and Borussia Dortmund, with whose president, according to Pedrerol, Florentino has a direct line.

The white leader, although he was not present, was informed of everything that had happened, how could it be otherwise. Although he will likely have no rivals in the next election, just in case, he is going to try to have a big signing tied up for next season.

The Mbappé factor

The presence of the Haalands in Valdebebas and their leakage has another derived consequence: it puts pressure on Kylian Mbappé. The PSG footballer is in full reflection on his future, he is aware of Madrid’s interest and the white club already has very advanced contacts.

The Parisian team begins to lose patience and, in fact, this Friday in ‘Le Parisien’ they point out that they are willing to lower their pretensions to let him out… and be able to undertake other operations.

🚨🚨🚨 MBAPPÉ, COVER of ‘LE

PARISIEN ‘, the newspaper + close to PSG: 💥 “TEMPTATION TO LEAVE”. 🔥 “The leaders get impatient.” See you at 3:00 p.m. at #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/hsoOsjAsrs – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 2, 2021

If Mbappé leaves PSG, Haaland’s situation will be affected. The French is Florentino’s great desire, above the Norwegian, and when in doubt he will choose him ahead.