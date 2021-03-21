The details of Dua Lipa’s visit to CDMX to record YSL Beauty commercial

Dua Lipa was moved by this return, so she made it known in the series of photographs she published of the location that was chosen as the ideal setting for advertising the ‘eau de parfum’ of the Oriental Fougère family: “Very happy to be back on set for the new ‘Free’ campaign, with my YSL Beauty team. “

Although it was tried to keep this visit as reserved as possible, the fact that the singer made it public through her Instagram account unleashed the fury of her followers, who began their search, which began in the iconic building of the Historic Center, Prim Public Project, in which the Kosovar Albanian woman was involved.

In addition to an Insta Stories and photographs of the pop star, the Australian video director, Nabil Elderkin, also made his presence in CDMX clear, by posting various snapshots in which it was observed that he visited the La Lagunilla antique market and you made a beautiful friend during your stay here.

The composer was also accompanied on set by Tino Schaedler, Art Director, whom she tagged on the social network, and who posted her ‘Name tag’ of the recording on her feed, with the hashtag #mexicocity, so it is clear who enjoyed their time in the capital.