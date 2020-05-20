Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy after a long period of confinement in Portugal to prepare for the return to official competitions when health authorities allow it. The Portuguese has enjoyed his partner Georgina, his four children and the company of some of his relatives in his native Madeira, but also He has taken the opportunity to train and take care of the multiple investments he has made in recent years.

The last of them has been known a few days ago by the information published by the newspaper ‘Correio da Manha’, which ensures that the striker has acquired a land of 10,000 square meters in Cascais, a town 30 kilometers from Lisbon and which has the highest per capita income in the entire country. He has disbursed 8 million euros for the property, according to the same information from the Portuguese tabloid.

There, the award-winning player has decided to build a dream mansion in one of the most desired places, Quinta da Marinha, an environment of abundant vegetation, lakes and golf courses They mix with a gigantic shopping center and with several luxury restaurants to form an enclave of authentic luxury.

However, some sources cited by the media point out that Cristiano’s real goal with this decision would not be to create a home to move into the future, but aims to condition it with all the comforts and then take it to the market in the form of a rental. And it is that the area has experienced great tourist growth in recent years due to its proximity to the capital and the acclaimed Guincho beach.

According to ‘Correio da Manha’, the works started before the coronavirus pandemic caused alarm states across the planet, and It would be Cristiano’s fifth real estate investment in his country. The Portuguese already has a seven-storey building in Madeira, a house in the Algarve and two majestic houses in Lisbon, the last one, located in Rua Castilho, it cost 7.5 million euros and became the most expensive sold in Portugal.