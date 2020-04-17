Andrés Iniesta and his partner Anna Ortiz, have made a donation to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona so that they continue with their fight to stop and win the battle against the coronavirus. The manchego, from Japan, assured that it is a “pride” for them to donate money, in addition to sending Cheers to all the toilets in the Catalan center and throughout Spain.

«As ambassadors of the Vall d’Hebron, we are proud to continue collaboratingor and continue adding in this situation so difficult and complicated that we are all living “, said Iniesta in a video published by the hospital center on its networks. This donation joins the one that Andrés Iniesta also made to a hospital in Albacete.

Iniesta sent a message of thanks to all the health personnel in Vall d’Hebron and throughout Spain for their work and for trying to improve the situation day after day. «I don’t want to forget the patients or the relatives who are suffering this situation, from here we are very aware of everything, “he said.

His wife, Anna Ortiz, added that they are very aware of the evolution of COVID-19 in Spain. «All our family and friends are in Spain, even from Japan we follow everything very closely what is happening and what they are experiencing. As ambassadors, we feel deep pride and an obligation to continue being by your side, “he said.

For his part, Vall d’Hebron Hospital thanked its ambassadors for the gesture. «Thanks Andrés Iniesta and Anna Ortiz for the encouragement and for your donation Vall d’Hebron to help us continue fighting the coronavirus, ”they noted, referring to the‘ #AjudemElsHerois ’(‘ We Help Heroes ’) campaign.

Iniesta and Ortiz already sponsored the ‘With you, like at home’ campaign in January 2018, with which the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona raised funds for the creation of a neonatology space that involves parents in baby care , especially in premature infants, in an area of ​​about 500 square meters and in direct communication with the ICU and Neonatal Semicritics.