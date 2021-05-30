The detail on your nails that can reveal if you have passed the coronavirus

The coronavirus manifests itself, during and after infection, in the most diverse ways. One of them may also be on the fingernails. This is what the doctor assures Karan raj, a celebrity for his videos on TikTok.

Raj has amassed millions of followers on this social network by posting informative videos and life hacks for his viewers, tackling everything from sleep tips to curious medical facts.

In a recent video, the doctor said the calls beau lines can show whether an infection or trauma has recently been experienced, and explains that scientists have reported that this is commonly found among people recovering from Covid.

The video shows an image of the nails of a person with a white line that extends horizontally across the width of the nail with a prominent ridge, although it reminds followers that it may be due to various factors and is not a precise or definitive test to know if you have had coronavirus.

Dr. Raj clarified in the comments that it can have many causes and advises that the best way to find out if you have had Covid-19 before is perform an antibody test.

“If you have something like this on your nails, it could be a sign that you have Covid,” Raj says in the video. “Scientists have noted that patients recovering from Covid are left with a clear or white horizontal line that leaves a prominent ridge on the nails. It is known as Beau’s lines and occurs when there is a temporary break in nail growth when the body has an infection, “he added.