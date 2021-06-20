The detail of THAT death that you did not see

‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘has fired one of the main characters in the series, and his death (or murder) has been very symbolic. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The Season 4 Ending, Explained.

Spoilers for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ below

“Pretend you love it,” June tells herself in the first scene at the end. “Make him believe it, because your damn life depends on it.” But at the end of this episode, things are very different for June. She is no longer trapped in the Gilead that this flashback represents, at least physically. And his life is no longer at stake.

After finding out that Fred Waterford will be forgiven for his crimes, June asks the Canadian government to make a deal instead: his life for dozens of women who had been left for dead under the Gilead regime. But Fred doesn’t even make it to Gilead intact.

Thanks to Nick and Commander Lawrence, June finally has a chance to get revenge on the man who repeatedly abused her and raped her all these years. But she wasn’t the only one he hurt.

When asked to choose between a gun and a whistle, Fred chooses the latter, which, honestly, was a big mistake on his part: June’s whistle brings with it hordes of wronged women. Each has been broken directly by Fred himself or through the regime he helped create. Then comes, out of the forest, a wave of scorn unleashed.

June, Emily, and other survivors chase Fred in the dead of night. After a few frantic minutes, they eventually catch up to Waterford and mercilessly beat him to death. There is no pretense here. June really “loves” watching Fred suffer. At one point, he even stops and sniffs the air around him before an almost wild grin spreads across his face. June is the embodiment of revenge, and the release she and the others feel here is truly visceral.

Speaking to the New York Times, Joseph Fiennes revealed that filming this scene was “really quite scary” because “any pain inflicted on Fred was inflicted on me. It was padded so they could let go and kickBut it was also ‘cathartic’, and not just because June finally got her revenge.

As Fred breathes his last breath, Lesley Gore’s song ‘You Don’t Own Me’ kicks in. Sure, it’s a bit of a no-brainer, but it’s also a smart choice given that the first episode ended with the exact same song. For longtime fans who have endured all of the series’ violence and torture porn alongside June, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has finally come full circle here by releasing all of that about Fred, its original captor.

And that’s not all. The way these women kill Fred is also important because it directly reflects the ceremonial executions in which Gilead forced the maids to participate.. Visually, Fred’s murder is shot identically to one of these ‘Particitions’, or ‘Salvagings’ as they are also known.

At Gilead it was implied that the maids enjoyed a kind of wicked deliverance during these ceremonies, that they were directed against men convicted of crimes perpetrated against maids. It is quite appropriate then that the Commander, a man responsible for so much pain, faces that same punishment. Except, this time, it’s the women who instigate the murder to regain control. Together, they represent all the women Gilead has wronged over the past seven years.

And perhaps even more important, It’s worth noting that the book’s epilogue reveals that Fred was the one who invented the ‘Particitions’ in the first place. We don’t know if that’s true of the show as well, but it seems likely. So the next time we look up the word “irony” in the dictionary, we imagine there will be an image of his severed finger falling out of the envelope.

With Fred on the wall Will June finally be able to overcome her trauma or has she now completely become someone her family, and more importantly, June herself, can no longer recognize?

“I think June is a different woman,” says Fiennes, “to Luke’s horror. Her hands are metaphorically and literally stained with blood. She is the paradox of revenge. She is now a product of Gilead.”

The season four finale plays up a lot with scary movie tropes, particularly Fred’s final moments, but it’s at the end, when Luke walks into the room, when he realizes the true horror, of what June has become. Regardless of what he thinks about his actions, it is not possible that this fact will be able to heal the wounds, and, if we trust his last words in the season, it does not seem that his family with Luke is going to recover.

While living in Gilead, June learned that pretending was crucial to her survival, but, in the real world, it has become impossible to maintain any pretense of normalcy. Nothing will ever be the same again, which means that season five could become the series’ most unpredictable season., and maybe even the best yet.

