the detail of Letizia that they have not taken their eyes off

Queen Letizia, this Monday in Roncesvalles. (Photo: Chema Clares / GTRES)

After the swearing in of the new ministers of the Pedro Sánchez Government, King Felipe VI has set course for Navarra with Letizia. There they were expected this Monday for the opening ceremony of the Jacobean year 2021-2022 in Roncesvalles.

The rainy and somewhat foggy journey there began with a one-and-a-half kilometer walk along the Camino de Santiago. In addition to a much-needed umbrella, the kings have been given walking sticks.

Doña Letizia was prepared with a pilgrim look composed of a white shirt, wide culottes by Hugo Boss in the same tone as the raincoat with which she protected herself from the cold, also from the same firm.

What all the specialized press (even the international one) has noticed has been his footwear – in fact, he has made numerous headlines – which has also changed during the morning. For the aforementioned walk, the queen has worn Panama Jack sneakers in ecru. It is the Iker model, which is currently not available, as Vanity Fair points out.

Detail of Queen Letizia’s footwear this Monday. (Photo: Chema Clares / GTRES)

The kings, in Roncesvalles. (Photo: Chema Clares / GTRES)

For subsequent events, Doña Letizia parked her sneakers and climbed onto wedge espadrilles, a type of footwear that tends to wear a lot during the summer.

Kings Felipe and Letizia, this Monday in Roncesvalles. (Photo: Chema Clares / GTRES)

On the other hand, sneakers are a rarer shoe to see in the queen. Yes, he has taken them in informal moments such as accompanying his daughters to school or shopping with them. He also donned some in 2019 for a visit to his father-in-law, King Juan Carlos, while he was hospitalized in August 2019.

