Taking advantage of the recent coronation of Braun Strowman, we will review the best moments of the new Universal champion.

5. The Wyatt Family monster starts his own path.

After the separation of brands in 2016, the group led by Bray Wyatt suffered a significant loss when Braun Strowman was transferred to the Raw brand. Upon learning of this decision, much of the WWE universe believed that without the help of his mentor, Strowman was doomed to failure on a roster as complicated as that of the red mark.

Nothing further from reality, Braun Strowman made his first appearance on Raw with a new appearance and with a different attitude than that shown in the Wyatt family, he was no longer that headless giant who simply obeyed the orders of Bray Wyatt, Now he was a monster who went his own way and he showed it in one of the most remembered performances of the last years. With the passage of time Braun Strowman proved to be up to the opportunity he was given and his solo debut will always be remembered as the first of the great moments that his new career in WWE held for him.

4. The first Mr. Monster in the Bank in history.

At the Money in the Bank 2018 stellar event, eight of the best competitors of the moment fought in a brutal ladder match to proclaim the next Mr. Money in the Bank. The match had names like Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens and The Miz among others, however, among all the participants, almost no one expected that a man the size of Strowman had what it took to excel in a fight high-flying.

However, the monster among men took advantage of one of its attributes and replaced skill with force, massacring each and every one of its rivals. Finally when Kofi Kingston had the victory almost in his hands, Strowman threw him wildly from the top of the stairs, culminating one of his most dominant performances and taking the briefcase. Without a doubt one of the great moments of Strowman’s individual career and the demonstration that high-altitude fighters can also shine in stair battles.

3. Strowman ends Big Show … and the ring.

Before his most important achievements, Strowman had to make his way within a brand plagued by big stars like Raw, and he had to do it through demonstrations of strength.

In the Monday Night Raw edition of April 18, 2017 Braun was facing a combat against the greatest athlete in entertainment, the contest was largely dominated by the monster, however Strowman was looking for something more in that fight, he was looking for Show the WWE universe who the new giant of the company was.

In one of Raw’s most memorable finals in recent years, Strowman decided to raise the bar for brutality and took the Big Show to the third string to apply a suplex in which they both tore the ring apart on impact. Despite the fact that it was a segment already seen in WWE, the way in which Braun Strowman quickly recovered from the fall made it clear that he was someone different and was an authentic torch pass in which the monster among men stayed with the title of new WWE giant.

2. First time Universal Champion

For the most recent edition of Wrestlemania, one of the stellar events planned by WWE was the match between Roman Reings and Goldberg for the Universal championship, the company’s intention with this fight was to consolidate Roman once and for all by defeating the legend of WCW.

However, the unexpected crisis of the Covid-19 caused Reigns to be absent from the great event as a precautionary measure. Instead, the McMahon company opted for a risky option and placed Braun Strowman as a replacement for the fight, when the day of the event arrived the sensations of the fans pointed out that Goldberg would defeat Braun to retain the championship in a temporary fight .

However, knocking down all the predictions, Braun Strowman dethroned Goldberg in a fast and dominating contest by the giant. After a brutal series of powerslams Braun Strowman ended the myth of Goldberg and was crowned champion in the most glorious moment of his career to date.

1. Braun Strowman and the scariest beating of the decade.

Although the career of the fighters is defined by the great achievements made, the career of someone like Braun Strowman will be remembered for the great moments of destruction offered. On April 10, 2017 Roman Reigns was giving an interview on Raw about his match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33.

Surprising everyone Braun Strowman pounced on Roman and attacked him in the Backstage area, without giving him the slightest chance the monster destroyed Reigns forcing the emergency services to come to the rescue. When everything seemed to be finished and the restrooms were preparing to place Roman in the ambulance, Braun Strowman returned to the charge shouting that he had not finished with him yet as the entire ward exploded with a loud ovation.

Immediately afterwards, Strowman surpassed the limits of violence overturning the ambulance in which Roman was and ending the wildest beating in his career. After many years of solo travel, Braun Strowman’s beating of Roman Reigns will always be remembered as one of the most cheered moments in WWE history and the most incredible in the monster’s career among men.

