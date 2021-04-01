The destruction of a star by a black hole triggers a cosmic neutrino

In 2018 the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica, in collaboration with telescopes around the world, announced a landmark discovery: the first evidence of a high-energy neutrino and cosmic ray source: the blazar TXS 0506 + 056, a gigantic galaxy with a black hole and a jet of particles pointed directly at Earth.

A high-energy neutrino has been detected from the same source (AT2019dsg) where there is a black hole ‘devouring’ a star

Now a second source of this type: AT2019dsg, in this case constituted by a black hole ‘engulfing’ a star that has come too close. Astrophysicists call this phenomenon tidal disruption event (TDE, for its acronym in English), where the star is ‘spaghetti’ and is largely sucked in by the powerful gravity of the hole.

Researchers from more than 30 institutions, led by Robert Stein from the Deutsches Elektronen SYnchrotron (DESY) in Germany, have found a high energy neutrino in the same direction as AT2019dsg, which in turn relates to the most energetic particles in the universe: the ultra high energy cosmic rays. The finding is published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.

“We have modeled the data electromagnetic components of this TDE, AT2019dsg, and discovered that it has the suitable environment to accelerate particles and produce neutrinos“Stein emphasizes to SINC, and explains:” Cosmic rays are charged particles, produced by cosmic particle accelerators, and neutrinos are generated when these accelerated cosmic rays interact with photons or light. Neutrinos cannot be produced without cosmic rays. So if TDEs produce high-energy neutrinos, they must also produce cosmic rays. ”

You can’t produce high-energy neutrinos without accelerated cosmic rays, so if tidal disruption events (TDEs) like this produce neutrinos, they must also generate cosmic rays.

Robert Stein (DESY)

The researcher points out that blazars like the one discovered in 2018 cannot produce more than 30% of the high-energy neutrinos detected by IceCube, so most of them have to come from elsewhere: “The question is where. At the moment AT2019dsg is the second source of high energy neutrinos and provides the first proof that TDEs also produce some neutrinos ”.

The signal from this new source was discovered with the optical telescope ZTF (Zwicky Transient Facility) of the Palomar Observatory (USA) in the framework of a neutrino monitoring program, but then 13 other instruments have studied it at different wavelengths, including IceCube from Antarctica, the Liverpool telescope from Tenerife and, from space, the observatories XMM-Newton from ESA and Swift and Fermi-LAT from NASA.

“Now we will continue making more observations and trying to find more sources of high-energy neutrinos, to determine if TDEs produce neutrinos in a general way, or if AT2019dsg is an unusual event,” the co-author told SINC. Cesar Rojas Bravo from the University of California in Santa Cruz (USA).

Another possible source of cosmic rays

Recently members of the collaboration HAWC (High Altitude Water Cherenkov), a gamma ray observatory located in Mexico, have also found another candidate galactic source to produce ultra-high energy cosmic rays.

A candidate galactic source to produce very high energy cosmic rays has also been detected from the HAWC gamma ray observatory in Mexico.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, shows the detection of very high-energy photons coming from the source. HAWC J1825-134, whose energy spectrum reaches energies of at least 200 teraelectronvolts (TeV).

According to the authors, among which is Francisco Salesa Greus from the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC, CSIC-University of Valencia), that emission should have been created then by cosmic rays of even higher energy, of the order of petaelectronvolt (PeV), thus showing a possible origin for these.

HAWC gamma ray observatory in Mexico. / HAWC

The gamma rays observed by HAWC would be the result of the interaction of these higher-energy cosmic rays with molecules in an area of ​​high density of matter, a molecular cloud, according to the researchers.

“The results of the observations of HAWC J1825-134 make this source a clear candidate to emit high-energy neutrinos,” says Salesa, who like the rest of the authors trusts that telescopes such as IceCube or KM3NeT, currently under construction at the bottom of the Mediterranean but with some lines already operational, they can confirm the finding.

References:

Robert Stein et al. “A tidal disruption event coincident with a high-energy neutrino.” Nature Astronomy, 2021.

A. Albert et al. “Evidence of 200 TeV Photons from HAWC J1825-134”. ApJL, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.