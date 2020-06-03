The destruction continued in New York and there was even a “looting party” in the middle of the street

Last night, despite curfew starting earlier, looting was also reported and even a street party challenged authorities in SoHo, Manhattan.

Full-on looting street party in SoHo #NYC after a day of peaceful #GeorgeFloyd & #BlackLivesMatter protests there: pic.twitter.com/7rmD3Bbjz3 – MK-Ultra News (@mkultranews) June 3, 2020

Miami Mundo /eldiariony.com

The unruly attacked again in Midtown, although the damage was less than the absolute chaos on Monday, and last night was seen more police officers making multiple arrests outside the stores.

Videos posted on social media show that New York police made arrests after a group broke into a Zara store located on Broadway and Vesey Street, near the World Trade Center, in Lower Manhattan.

After some people broke into a Zara on Broadway lots of police arrived, by car, bike, on foot. pic.twitter.com/B2UWZ5hLfR – Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 3, 2020

A PBS reporter said he witnessed a fight that broke out outside the clothing store, While a protester was trying to stop the looting.

In SoHo, there was apparently a “wild” party in the middle of the street, with people dancing even on some cars. It’s unclear when that video was taken, titled “Full looting street party in SoHo”, But it was released at 10:21 p.m., after Mayor Bill De Blasio was interviewed by CNN.

“We had no riots, there was no looting in Brooklyn and Queens and Staten Island, and most of the Bronx and most of Manhattan, I really want to clear that up,” he said. De blasio, who has been highly questioned for his work in recent days.

In Midtown, five men wore Nordstrom Rack Store Wood Panel Pull Levers at 31 St and 6th Avenue, yelling “f-k the police” as they smashed windows, according to a witness.

The police arrived and those present fled without stealing anything. About 30 minutes later, workers were seen reinforcing the store again with wood paneling, a situation that had already been seen throughout the city yesterday.

At the end of the block, closer to 5th Avenue, four looters hit a cigarette store and they tried to take the cash register before throwing it away, the police said.

One person, a Queens resident, was arrested there. Three others were able to flee with merchandise, according to a man who lives across the street, New York Post reported.