THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games surprised by announcing a remake of Destroy All Humans! in the middle of last year. The original title in 2005 left very good experiences for the players, who are looking forward to this new version.

If you are one of them, you should know that you won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy the Destroy All Humans! Remake, as the studios confirmed their release date today. The surprise is that its premiere will be this year and it is close.

When will the remake of Destroy All Humans! Debut?

THQ Nordic announced that PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC users will be able to enjoy the updated version of Destroy All Humans! from next July 28. As we told you before, the game will debut with 2 special editions.

Also, the studios will offer a standard edition that will cost $ 39.99 USD on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For its part, its PC version will be slightly cheaper, since it will be sold in exchange for $ 29.99 USD.

To accompany the news, a new trailer for the game was released. In it we can see a little more gameplay and the updated graphic section. We do not tell you more and we leave it below along with videos of its special editions:

According to Black Forest Games, the remake retains all the mechanics, history, and content of the original title. However, the game assets were created from 0 to keep up with current productions.

Onurhan Karaagcli, head of development at Black Forest, previously revealed that this version of the game is more than just a remake, as at all times they sought to make the title more replayable than the original.

Destroy All Humans! Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in late July. Do you want to know more about this release? Then visit this link.

