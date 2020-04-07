In the midst of the quarantine that keeps us all at home to protect ourselves from COVID-19, the members of Destination San Javier Franco Favini, Paolo and Bruno Ragone They invited great reference artists of Argentine folklore and popular music to perform the theme together I only ask God, to give to people through their social networks.

“We felt that the artists who travel the entire country should be united in one song and contribute from our place, trying to entertain in a time when we are all making sacrifices for a common good. When the idea of ​​the call came up, we were surprised by the predisposition that everyone had and the desire to participate, that is why it is noted how each one put his heart in each stanza and having the presence of León Gieco speaks of his generosity as an artist. Surely there are hundreds of versions of “I only ask God” but he wanted one more to exist “, excitedly tells Franco Favini.

They participated in the video León Gieco, the Chaqueño Palavecino, LosTekis, Sergio Galleguillo, Patricia Sosa, Marcela Morelo, Nahuel Pennisi, Ayre, Fabricio Rodriguez, Nacho and Daniel, Los 4 de Córdoba, “El indio” Lucio Rojas and Facundo Toro.

“We chose that song because its message is hopeful. He invites us to continue singing and to confront this invisible enemy that threatens us. It is essential to be united, singing despite the distance, which is so necessary to take care of each other ”, Juan Carr, founder of Red Solidaria, had previously assured. This activity is a cultural alternative that transmits a message of civic union in the face of a critical health situation worldwide, which has been represented by Covid-19.

To this initiative, which included the musical production of Lito Vitale, more than 30 artists recognized as León Gieco, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Pastorutti, Pedro Aznar, Abel Pintos, Victor Heredia, Lula Bertoldi, Wos, Juan Carlos Baglietto, Sandra Mihanovich, Nahuel Pennisi, Nacha Guevara, Marcela Morelo, Alejandro Lerner, Mica Vita, Luciano Pereyra, Kevin Johansen , Elena Roger, Liliana Herrero, Jairo, Hilda Lizarazu, Lisandro Aristimuño, Palo Pandolfo, Julia Zenko, Georgina Hassan, Gabo Ferro, Coti Sorokin, Mavi Díaz, Emiliano Brancciari, Gustavo Santaolalla, Liliana Vitale, Patricia Sosa, Franco Luciani, Ligia Piro , Javier Malosetti.