Each sign has a favorite dessert.

Most people love desserts, the sweet pleasures of tasting a delicious tart, cake, pudding or ice cream, we can hardly resist one of these delicacies. According to various studies, eating dessert reduces the risk of heart disease, prevents strokes and is an excellent aphrodisiac.

Given the great variety of desserts that exist, the astrology helps us to know which is the favorite for our Zodiac sign.

Aries

They love freedom and are full of energy. His ideal dessert is Chocolate brownie or the caramel tart.

Taurus

The way the Taurus indulge is through food. A strawberry tart or anything that has cream or cheese on it. How about a cheesecake?

Gemini

They love fun things and are outgoing. A banana split it is the one they can never resist.

© Provided by La Opinion

The banana split is one of the richest desserts. Photo: PIxabay

Cancer

There is nothing that the Cancerians enjoy more than the company and if it is with some chocolate cookies It will be heaven for them.

Leo

The intensity and extravagance is what characterizes this sign. A lemon or bitter chocolate cake they will please your palate.

Virgo

They take great care of their diet and prefer to do without dessert, but if you put a chocolate dessert or one fruit pie they will not be able to resist.

© Provided by La Opinion

Red berry tart. Photo: Pexels

Pound

The sign that enjoys dessert the most is Libra. They love all kinds of goodies regardless of the colors and flavors, if they had to choose one they would go for crepes with hazelnuts.

Scorpion

Scorpio sees desserts as an aphrodisiac and a sexual element, so a Strawberry cake or chocolate is his favorite.

Sagittarius

They will always choose desserts that remind them of exotic places, so they will lean towards flavors like mango and coconut.

© Provided by La Opinion

Mango dessert. Photo: Varun Kulkarni / Pixabay

Capricorn

They prefer traditional and homemade desserts like pancake or chocolate chip cookies.

Aquarium

They love combinations and non-traditional desserts, like fruit and jelly tarts or those that combine salty and sweet.

Pisces

They love the flavors that when they touch their palates, they take them to magical and mysterious places, like the blueberry or raspberry pudding.