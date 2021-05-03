The desperate rescue of a woman in a fire in Castro Urdiales

Image of the rescue of a woman during a fire at her home in Castro Urdiales. (Photo: TWITTER / FIREFIGHTERS CASTRO URDIALES)

The Castro Urdiales fire department (Cantabria) carried out this Sunday a spectacular rescue of a woman trapped on her balcony after a fire in her house.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building, and when firefighters arrived the fire was already very developed.

After a few desperate minutes for the woman, cornered by the flames, the troops deployed the ladder of the truck to rescue her, as documented from their official Twitter account.

The woman did not suffer injuries, but the fire has resulted in three people injured by smoke inhalation, who have been transferred to the Laredo hospital. In addition, the inhabitants of the ground floor of the building have been evicted.

In addition to the firefighters, members of the 112 Cantabria, the Local Police and agents of the Civil Guard have participated in the rescue.

