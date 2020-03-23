The desperate request of more than 150 Argentines stranded in India by the coronavirus: “The feeling is that we are not going to be able to leave for long”

The situation is repeated in different cities and airports around the world. Since the global coronavirus pandemic was unleashed and especially since the Argentine government ordered an important battery of measures to prevent the spread and spread of the COVID-19 virus in the national territory, the thousands of Argentines who are outside the country began to encountering increasing difficulties in returning home.

That is the situation also of more than 150 Argentines stranded in India, where the virus begins to spread, which they are currently trying to organize to be able to return to the country at a reasonable price, despite the recurrent cancellation of flights and the closing of borders.

But there, 18 thousand kilometers from Argentina, the situation is increasingly distressing. According to the last official report, there are so far in India 415 confirmed cases, 23 patients discharged and 7 dead. However, due to the high population density – it is the second most populous country with more than 1,300 million people -, poverty and overcrowding in large cities, together with a weak health infrastructure, there is a growing fear that India will become the next focus of the pandemic that has almost 15 thousand deaths and 339 thousand infections worldwide.

Marianela Kapitanchuk he is 35 years old, she is three and a half months pregnant and on March 2, she traveled with her boyfriend from Argentina to India, where she planned to stay until April 30. Ten days later, the World Health Organization (WHO) would declare a coronavirus pandemic and the global situation of tourism and air and river transfers was going to start to get complicated.

“I am now in Delhi, in a hotel that received us, but the situation is quite hostile“Marianela tells Infobae. There, they explain, many tourists were taken from their hotels and the locals’ gaze on foreigners became hostile. In addition, the flights began to be canceled in a chain and the local and international borders were closed preventively. “The situation is getting difficult. The routes are closed and there is no airport. This four days ago was another country ”, He says.

Indeed, contagion containment measures taken by the Indian government affected all exit alternatives. Between March 22 and 29, India prohibited the landing of all flights from abroad and all international flights have been canceled until that date.

“People who decided to go to Delhi were systematically canceled flights, still paying fortunes. It was very difficult to get out of here and in the last week it was already impossible. The few flights that left were impossible to pay“Says Julieta Pizarro, 41, who has been in India for two months but has been traveling alone longer and cannot return. She was offered a place on a flight this Sunday but the price was $ 5,000. “The main problem is the spread of the virus. In a country like this one with very low resources and where the health system is collapsed by itself, we know that if it starts to expand it will be very complicated”, He points out from the city of Rishikesh, 7 hours from Delhi.

“At the moment, tourists are treating us well and only those who know us are helping us,” he says. Ana Laura Lloveras (29) who is also in that town, where he has traveled for 7 years to train in a style of yoga, and wants to return to Argentina. “The rest one feels that they are moving away and look bad. It never happened to me until now in the years that I come, in fact they love tourists. But suddenly now you are walking down the street and they don’t want to look at you, they don’t want to talk to you, they shout ‘crown’ at you and it is very uncomfortable because you don’t know to what extent the violence is going, especially when there are needs. That is what makes you think that perhaps it is not very safe to stay here. ”

A few weeks ago Ana Laura had not planned to return yet and was even planning to travel to Spain. But the advance of the pandemic in Europe and the pregnancy of her sister who lives in Buenos Aires, added to the complex situation in India, convinced her that she wanted to return and contacted the Embassy.

“They answered me at the time, without much certainty but because there isn’t,” he says. “The Delhi airport is now closed, probably the Ezeiza airport is closing and surely in April there will be no flights, then they cannot give us many answers. But I know that those who don’t have a home or a safe place to stay are helping them and are solving it. ”

“The truth is that the Embassy is helping us a lot, along with the Foreign Ministry”Marianela agrees. “They are doing everything possible, they communicate with us all the time but we know that the situation is difficult. The prices that we are asked for for the tickets are exorbitant and even so many of us have bought more tickets to guarantee our return, but the air routes were canceled. It is a pretty desperate situation. ”

So it was that, in the face of widespread despair, the more than 200 Argentines in India organized through a Facebook group and a group chat on WhatsApp where they share their situation and information about flights and official measures. What they are trying now is for everyone to sign up on a Chancery form so that they have the precise information there to try to manage their return.

“What is being done now is to collect information on who we are who would like to fly to Argentina and where we are and the idea is that as soon as there is a flight available, notify us to organize and buy that flight,” explains Ana Laura. “It is not that I want them to take me home and give us the flight, but to have the assistance and the certainty of being able to fly, of having the information.”

“Most of them have been here for quite some time in India, everyone reacted the same day and it complicated everyone. Two or three days ago they started kicking foreigners out of hotels, even though it is not a government order, but they tell you that.Julieta says. “They are afraid because like everywhere there is paranoia and you no longer know who can and who cannot. There is a lot of misinformation and here we are the Westerners who bring the virus. The situation for all foreigners in general is becoming quite complicated because they are not accepting foreign currency and the few things you can get are at impossible prices. ”

“We are not trying to send us an Aerolineas Argentinas plane to rescue us, as many people say there, or to travel for free. We want the Argentine State and the Foreign Ministry to intervene to try to find that some of the companies that already have the regular route can take us, “she says. “That they can guarantee us a flight that leaves and is reasonably priced. We know perfectly well that the world is collapsed, that everything is in chaos and that there are priorities, but at least that a way is organized to be able to leave in the short term. The feeling is that we are not going to be able to leave for long and it is very distressing. We feel that the virus is coming at us and it is tremendous ”.