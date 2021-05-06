The desperate cry of Colombia asking the world for help: “They are killing us!”

Protests in Colombia (Photo: JUAN BARRETO via AFP via Getty Images)

“Help us, they are killing us!” A boy lets out this desperate cry while recording one of the brutal videos that arrive from different parts of Colombia these days through social networks. In other images, a woman lifts a sheet that covers a corpse and recognizes someone from her environment. Another video shows a bloody student lying on the ground while someone asks if he is alive. The repression of the Security Forces has already been harshly criticized by international institutions such as the UN. The hashtag #SOSColombia has been spreading for days on Twitter and even the organization of hackers Anonymous has started a complaint battle against the Government of the country.

The numbers of deaths and injuries during the protests initiated by President Iván Duque’s tax reform are confusing. This Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office recognized at least 24 deaths in just one week, eleven of them the responsibility of the Police. According to data from the Ombudsman’s Office, there are at least 800 injured and an unknown number of disappeared.

Among those killed by the Police are many young people. Andrés Murillo, 19, was shot in the chest in the city of Ibagué on Saturday. The screams of his mother crying for him in the middle of the demonstration have shaken the country. The moment in which he was informed of the death of his only son in the hospital was captured by the cameras and is not published.

Marcelo Agredo, 17, was shot several times at point-blank range by a policeman who he attacked with a kick in the back in Cali, capital of the Valle del Cauca department (southwest). “My child died as a result of a shot from an agent …

