The desperate cry of a woman when she saw a painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe fall in the middle of the road

For many Mexicans, one of the great symbols of the nation is the Virgin of Guadalupe, Well, close to 90% of the total population of this country profess the Catholic religion and therefore it is that the majority feel a great devotion for the so-called Morena Virgin.

There is no point in all of Mexico that you cannot find an altar dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe or some religious image of her everywhere: in cars, houses, businesses and even, even in purses.

Although the Virgin of Guadalupe is officially celebrated every December 12, the devotion to the so-called “Mother of Mexico” is such that no matter what day or time of year, there will always be a reason to celebrate.

Usually, pilgrimages or religious processions are organized in his honor; The vast majority of them end in the Basilica of Guadalupe, which is located in Mexico City, although also, depending on the distances, the image of the Virgin is usually carried from one parish to another.

In the last hours A video has gone viral that precisely shows an organized pilgrimage in the state of Michoacán, where a group of faithful devotees decided to take a large image of the Virgin of Guadalupe on a tour to different parishes in that state.

The large religious painting was transported in the box of a pick-up truck, with which they would take him from the municipality of Tungareo to Contepec.

Behind the truck was a car where a woman was traveling, one of the tour organizers, who I was doing a live broadcast of the same for social networks. The woman was recounting details of the trip that she interspersed with some prayers.

But unfortunately, an accident occurred that scared and outraged the woman who was broadcasting the tour.

In the images of the video that circulated on social networks, it can be seen that the large painting and that it was tied with ropes to prevent it from falling, these were insufficient, and what they feared happened, well the image of the Virgin of Tepeyac fell in the middle of the road.

“This is the journey of our most holy mother. It is in the Tungareo region. We are leaving the parish of Contepec, we are going to the parish of Buena Vista, where it will be for a few days and then it will go to… ”, is what the woman narrates before letting out a loud cry when witnessing the incident, to later launch a series of insults against those who were responsible for placing the image of the Virgin in the truck.

So far there is no more information, nor is it known in what condition the painting was left; however, the situation has provoked all kinds of reactions.

