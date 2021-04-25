The desperate appeal of a mother seeking friends for her son with autism

Jacqueline waxman is an American woman who has three children. The oldest of them, 14 years old, has autism. Recently, the boy approached him and He told her that he didn’t have a single friend. Jacqueline decided to get to work.

As The Sun records, Jacqueline made a desperate post on Facebook: he was looking for friends for his son.

The woman admits that maybe she overprotected him too much“I didn’t want him to meet bad guys or get involved with the wrong friends. He’s kind, caring, and overly generous,” he says.

“I posted a ‘friends wanted’ ad on a local mom group. Some people responded and he’s been texting back and forth. I have no idea what’s going to happen. But he has hope“Jacqueline said.

“Autism is complicated. There are so many layers. It’s a constant roller coaster at an amusement park that I really didn’t want to go to and can’t get out of, “reflects the woman.

“Sometimes we get off the roller coaster and, for a while, we ride the train or the floating tubes. However, we can never leave the attraction parkyes, “he insists.

“We are locked in. And the amusement park continues to grow. And the bigger the park grows, the sunnier it becomes. And, with this, the more my shadow must grow. And that is exhausting. And terrifying“, he concludes.