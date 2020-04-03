With millions of people locked up in their homes due to coronavirus (Covid-19), the downloads of the group video calling applications They have increased considerably, since they serve as a way to see and talk with friends without leaving anyone out. Apps like Houseparty or Zoom They have gone viral in recent weeks, despite their privacy issues. Now, and seeing the boom in video calls, Facebook has launched the desktop version of Messenger.

Facebook, whose traffic has also increased with this pandemic, has launched the desktop version of its Messenger application for both computers Mac like Windows, as pointed out by .. A desktop version that is in full swing of video calls and that makes video chats available on computer screens for those users of the popular social network.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network launches the desktop version of Messenger on computers just as Video calling application usage has skyrocketed, such as Zoom, a tool currently used by schools to teach their classes to companies, which use this app to hold meetings. Apps that have seen how their downloads have increased since the quarantine due to the coronavirus, since you cannot go outside unless you are going to do the shopping or throw away the trash.

The desktop version of Facebook Messenger is now available for download

Therefore, the vast majority of people continue to work after the spread of the coronavirus, only this time they do from their houses, so they need tools to improve their productivity. With the desktop version of Facebook Messenger you can make a group call with multiple users from the well-known social network. A version that the company announced last year, but that has not been until now when it has finally landed.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has confirmed that he has seen an increase of more than 100% in people who used their desktop browser for audio and video calls on Messenger in the last month. As for the pandemic we are experiencing, and which has taken the lives of thousands of people around the world, it should be remembered that Facebook has previously announced a series of measures, such as: would eliminate the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the virus.

In order to help in the midst of this pandemic, the well-known social network also assured at the time that its platforms were already being used to help people connect with accurate information, relevant and updated on the situation, including from global and regional health organizations. In the same way, on WhatsApp there is a guide for health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profit organizations, governments and local companies that use the messaging application to communicate. Even Zuckerberg himself clarified that he is working from home, something he also asked employees of his company to do.

