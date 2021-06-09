The desired Lidl refrigerator is back: get the appliance that triumphs this summer for € 17 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you were left with the desire to buy the star appliance of the summer, we have good news for you: the desired Lidl refrigerator is back in the online bazaar of the German chain and you can get it for only 17.99 euros.

Due to their good value for money, many Lidl appliances become objects of desire. In addition, the German chain always puts a limited series of units of its devices on sale, so that if you don’t hurry it is possible that they will run out and you will run out of them.

This is precisely what happened with the Lidl electric refrigerator. It arrived at the online bazaar of the brand just a few weeks ago, but it caused a real furor and in a very short time stocks ran out.

If you did not have time to get it, we have good news for you: now there are units for sale again and you can buy it for only 17.99 euros. Hurry because a message on the product sheet indicates that there are few units, so take the opportunity to buy it before it is sold out again.

And what is the secret of the success of the Lidl refrigerator? Very simple: that it is a device where we can prepare homemade ice cream at a very low price. And it is that for less than 20 euros it is very difficult to find an electrical appliance with these characteristics.

This electric refrigerator is stamped by SilverCrest, Lidl’s white label for electronics. It has a power of 12 W and its container offers a capacity to make up to 1 liter of ice cream or sorbet.

To prepare your homemade ice cream, first you have to put the container in the freezer and wait a few hours until it is cold. Then, take it out and place it in the plastic casing of the machine, put the lid on with the mixer arm and then add the preparation and the ingredients you want to use through the opening. Lidl claims that your ice cream or sorbet will be ready in 40 minutes, so you won’t have to wait too long to taste your elaboration.

