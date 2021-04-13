the designers who have conquered Apple

Nuria and Raquel are two Spanish illustrators who make up Cachetejack, an illustration study that recently participated in one of the Today at Apple sessions; the workshops offered by the company in its Apple Store (now online). The goal behind the free sessions of Today at Apple is to offer ideas, tools and be a link between users and technology to develop creativity through practical sessions.

Cachetejack gave one of the sessions within Apple’s New Word initiative, focused on celebrating the role of creativity in rebuilding a better world. His session was focused on how to bring your 2021 mantra to life through GIFs and illustrations.

New World, co-created by Today at Apple Y It’s nice that brought together a number of artists, illustrators, designers, photographers and creatives from around the world with the idea of ​​teaching new creative skills and collaboration and innovation through art.

We have had the opportunity to speak with Nuria Bellver Y Rachel Fanjul, a duo of Spanish illustrators who have been working together since 2011 with some of the top brands in the world, and have shared their experience with us.

Q: You have recently participated by giving one of the Today at Apple sessions. How was the experience?

A: Very surprising, we received a lot of energy during the online workshop and also afterwards. The people who participated were happy and it was a good “social” start to 2021.

Q: Although you have already worked with large companies internationally, what does it mean for you to participate in Apple’s “New World” program?

A: Participating in this program was a challenge, because it was the first time that we were going to develop an online workshop. “New World” was perfect for this, because we are living in a new situation that we have to take with flexibility and adaptability to be able to carry on a day to day where you usually feel more isolated. Being in contact with people from all over the world during the workshop, and being able to share that moment, made us all feel like part of a team. It was exciting to achieve something like this digitally.

AppleP: Did you like being part of Today at Apple? What do you take with you from this experience?

A: We really enjoyed participating in that virtual experience. Although we prefer, like many people, the physical habitable space.

We have always developed workshops, but this time it was the first time we did it online. The team of It’s nice that Y Manzana They were incredible in the organization and care; the people who participated were very interested in creating a mantra to focus on throughout the year and we were happy to guide them in how we did it. It is because of all this that the experience was so good.

Q: Do you think that this type of program, like the Apple sessions, can be a good meeting point between artists and users? A turning point between technology, creativity and art? Would you recommend it to other creatives and / or artists?

A: We had a good time doing it, we have never given a global world class with people connected for their own interest from different parts of the world.

Image: Apple

A lot of energy moved because there was a lot of care and interest from both the organizers and the participants. Creating spaces where different modes of expression and ideas converge are nutritious and participating in them, enriching.

Q: Your Today at Apple session, along with other great artists, was focused on exploring creativity and its role in rebuilding a better world, now more necessary than ever. How can creativity and art help us to rebuild, to unite us, now that we are physically more apart than ever?

A: Creativity is a human characteristic, we all have it. Creativity is intelligence, it is a tool to solve situations in different ways. In any problem that we decide to use it, it can always help to find solutions or different options that help to expand.

CachetejackP Illustrations: What advice would you give to someone who, thanks to one of these programs, has started in illustration to express their creativity?

A: Observe the history of art and its interior, and with the ideas that arise, practice with your programs.

Q: Your illustrations all have a very particular character, with a lot of personality. How would you define your style?

Nuria Bellver and Raquel Fanjul, from Cachetejack

A: Critical, irreverent, badass, sexy, energetic, cool, funny, ironic, bubbly and for all ages!

Q: What tools do you use in your day to day to present your work? How is your creative process?

A: Paper and pencil to write down concepts, ideas … and then we work with the computer and the belt where we make the drawings directly.

Our creative process is always to think, sketches and color ranges, and once we have identified the final idea, we move on to color.

Q: And finally … How did a name like Cachetejack come about?

The name came up years before I knew that we would work together, it was a night of surrealism with another friend, as we call it a night of “San Delirio Bidón”.

There he was born Cachetejack the word, what we did not know at the time is that it appeared to stay.

You can learn more about Cachetejack on your website, Instagram or Facebook.

