The designer’s family, unhappy with the series

The family of the late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, known professionally as Halston, has issued a statement against the upcoming Netflix series based on his life, calling it “inaccurate” and “fictitious.”

“The archives and the Halston family were not consulted about the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate and fictitious account of the famous fashion designer, ‘Halston,'” the family said in a statement to the Associated Press, which Vaiety collects. “The Halston Archives remain the only definitive and complete source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

Lesley Frowick, director of the Halston Archives and Halston’s niece, told Variety that the family was never contacted about the series and that they were disappointed in its production. “I would like to let you know that in no way was the Halston family contacted about this production,” Frowick also told Variety. “Halston’s family spans a wide swath of the world from Greece to California, and we are all collectively disappointed that people continue to feel compelled to tell lewd stories and embellish a person’s private life when much of their professional life and other achievements were more than most people will ever achieve. “

‘Halston’, which premieres on May 14, is starring Ewan McGregor as Halston and explores his life in New York City during the 70s and 80s as a celebrity fashion designer. The limited series will show how Halston turned his name into a brand synonymous with luxury, sex and fame, and the battle he had to endure to maintain control over his namesake. Beyond the Scottish actor, the cast includes Krysta Rodriguez like Liza Minnelli, Rebecca dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill pullman like David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez like Victor Hugo, Rory culkin like Joel Schumacher, Kelly bishop like Eleanor Lambert, among others.

‘Halston’ is directed by Daniel Minahan and based on the novel “Simply Halston” by Steven Gaines. The show is executive produced by McGregor, Minahan, Sharr White, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films.

