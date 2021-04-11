The designed youth defends sustainable fashion “really”

Madrid, Apr 11 (EFE) .- Young designers no longer dream of large productions, they prefer a more intimate couture, with design, and above all that respects the environment, an idea that has been seen in a day with a high level in the one that excellence and second-hand clothing has been a common denominator in all designers.

The firm Rubearth has won the prize, with an endowment of 3,000 euros, of the seventeenth edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent contest of the EGO catwalk, a platform that promotes young talent, in a day in which the work of designers, who have left the great “fast-fashion” industry to carve out a future by making fashion in a sector that accounts for 2.8% of GDP and 4.3% of employment.

Gabriel Nogueiras (Venezuela, 1988), at the head of Rubearth, promotes sustainability “by recovering textile waste from large companies to give them a new life.”

Nogueiras decided to travel the world with the idea of ​​learning embroidery techniques, a trade that he has developed in firms such as Carolina Herrera or Zara, an experience that has served him to launch his own project “sustainable eco, with a new character in which the painting and sculpture make great sense. “

The first parade of the day, that of Guillermo Décimo, was attended by Begoña Gómez, wife of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, who applauded the proposals of 25-year-old Guillermo Díez López, from Burgos.

She began dressing dolls with paper napkins and today she has brought to the catwalk a theatrical proposal, “a mixture of the world of fashion with the opera,” she explained to Efe this Sunday moments before her show.

A meticulous work in which excess and extravagance has illuminated glamorous garments that the designer has created with remains of second-hand fabrics and garments, “I have sustainability very much in mind”.

In the same vein is Sergio Villasante, who considers that “fashion has no limits”, he said excitedly while claiming “real” sustainability.

The client is interested in the traceability of the garments, “it is no longer only useful to put ‘eco’ on the label”.

His collection, made with discarded fabrics from other firms, speaks of a new men’s clothing without limits “men’s fashion must be freed more.”

Paula Currás, creative soul of Corsicana, has presented a collection that respects the environment. Inspired by architecture, he reuses the same pattern to make very different dresses, timeless pieces with a production on demand “that we adapt to each client”.

These designers are willing to make history in the world of fashion with a realistic concept of design, as has been demonstrated by Nicolás Montenegro, a creative at the Montenegro firm.

The designer, who has been part of the Italian Dolce & Gabbana workshop, has been inspired by his childhood memories and the “fascination” caused by the tapestries that his father bought in El Aaiún (Western Sahara) during his military service to make with they coats and boots; an influence that translates to a pinstripe caftan or a military-style jacket.

From garments from flea markets, Mateo Velásquez, creative director of the firm Velásquez creates a “biker” collection, inspired by the 70s, but with a current concept to dress a contemporary man, “it seems easy, but when it comes to leather, it’s not so easy to give them another chance. “

Georgina José, designer at Georgiela Studio, after working making “fast fashion”, is committed to contained fashion in which quality and gathers prevail “I want to make local, slow fashion, I flee from cheap”.

For the firm Reparto Studio, formed by Margil Peña and Ana Viglione, their fourth collection is created from “customized” second-hand clothing.

Fun garments made from ties, crocheted bags or faded jeans in which they place a lot of importance on ornamentation from piercings or staples.

“It is a way to show that everything that is around us can become fashion”, they have concluded.

