The designated ones of the FC Barcelona after falling against the Real Madrid in the Classical

FC Barcelona stumble again in its pursuit of the LaLiga leadership and it does so against the worst possible rival, against Real Madrid, which is placed as first momentarily waiting for what Atlético de Madrid does. Those of Koeman returned to show their weaknesses in defense with clamorous errors in the rear that condemned them to be losing by two goals already at halftime.

The Catalans no longer depend on themselves and thus waste their first option to hit the table in the competition, after a comeback that may be in vain. Despite their good work so far, several players have been singled out by the fans after falling against Real Madrid.

Ronald araujo

The Uruguayan central defender has not recovered the great form he showed before his injury and in his first start since then he has ended up penalizing the team. Slowly recoiling and at times being disoriented without knowing how to position himself in a defense of three that he once led. He was portrayed in the first goal covering Benzema, who is ahead of him to finish off his heel and overtake Real Madrid.

Sergiño Dest

From the first goal to the second. The winger made an unforgivable mistake in the second goal for the locals that cost him the substitution at half-time. Dest turned around in the direct free kick that Kroos executed and the ball hit his back, deflecting the trajectory, misleading Ter Stegen and Jordi Alba, who could do nothing to prevent the second from going up to the scoreboard.

Koeman

It was surely not the best match to try and try. Already in the starting eleven he decided to bet on Araujo in the axis of the rear with just minutes after a few months of injury instead of giving continuity to De Jong in his place. The latest changes are also somewhat questionable, bringing in Braithwaite and Trincao, who, despite being the only offensive players he had at his disposal, have not finished fitting in and being really decisive as the team needs.

Messi

The captain did not show his best version against the white team either. Once again he was left without seeing the door against one of his favorite rivals and he did not know how to create to enable his own. Two free-kicks of which in their good days were half a goal but that crashed into the barrier giving away the possessions. Beyond some slalom leaving the defenders on the way, Messi was not Messi in Valdebebas

Dembélé

The Frenchman came to meet the star sign and ended up crashed. The Real Madrid defense knew how to cover all the nooks and crannies through which it was possible to strain and wet its powder. He was able to make the first for his team in the first half with a frank header that failed to connect properly, sending the ball out.