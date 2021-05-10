The design of the Sony WF-1000XM4 is exposed in a leak

The next generation of Sony’s Truly Wireless noise-canceling headphones could be right around the corner. A post from The Walkman Blog leaves the design of the Sony WF-1000XM4 completely exposed. Plus, he predicts that they could arrive as soon as next month.

Since February we have been hearing rumors of a possible design change for the Sony WF-1000XM4. Now the recently leaked images seem to go along that line. Show a new design that is quite a departure from the current 1000XM3 and consequently it comes close to competitors like the Galaxy Buds Pro, while in size they resemble the AirPods Pro.

The Japanese company, according to the leaked images, maintains aesthetic identity from the range, so the colors black and gold are maintained. The body of the headphones is predominantly black and the external microphones feature gold details. However, the design boasts some novelties.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 would be smaller

Now, unlike the previous model, they look something More smalls. The case, meanwhile, takes on a more rounded shape, something that gives it a renewed look. Apparently, according to rumors, would offer wireless charging, a feature that some current premium headphones already have.

The alleged design and feature update make sense in a present where there are many proposals for wireless headphones. The Sony WF-1000XM4 could help the brand continue to win over users with its good sound quality and excellent noise cancellation system..

Regarding the filing date, everything seems to point to that they could be announced next month. According to requests from the Federal Communications Commission, the Sony WF-1000XM4 would arrive as early as June. Of course, there are still doubts if, like many others, they will have resistance to sweat.

The Sony 1000XM3, predecessors of the WF-1000XM4, received good reviews from users. They were the first earbuds with active noise cancellation from the Japanese company. In addition, they offered adaptive sound control, NFC, Bluetooth and good autonomy. Its official price is 250 euros or 7,589 Mexican pesos, although they can be obtained at a promotional price of 3,999 Mexican pesos.

