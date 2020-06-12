The design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has just been leaked to OnLeaks, thanks to the recreation of the CAD-based renderings (computer-aided design) of the product. The tablet looks relatively similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

This implies that we will find some reduced frames, and a fairly flat back. Further, there are already some rumors about its specifications, so let’s take a look at both the design and what is rumored internally for this device.

This is what the Samsung Galaxy S7 Tab will look like, according to OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will have a design that reminds us of the previous generation model according to the leaked information. On the front we find some reduced frames, no notch or hole of any kind. The front camera is located on the top of the device, inside the frame. At the size level OnLeaks speaks of 253.7mm long, 165.3mm wide and 6.3mm thick, quite thin.

The camera module stands out quite a bit. Overall, it is quite similar to last year’s model, both in front and behind

If we turn it around we find a camera module that protrudes a lot, specifically, 1.4mm, so it is a factor to take into account. We find the classic auctions of the Galaxy Tab as lines on the bottom and top of this back, as well as the Samsung logo located vertically on the bottom left. The tablet will have a microSD card slot, without any hole to enter the S-Pen, since the pen for these tablets is much thicker than the one carried by the Galaxy Note.

At the hardware level it is rumored that this tablet will come with a Snapdragon 865, support for 5G networks and 7,760mAh battery with fast charge, so we are talking about a rather interesting device, according to the first rumors. There is no news at the moment about the arrival of this tablet, although it is expected for some time in the summer.

Track | OnLeaks

Share

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is filtered, the next high-end tablet of the company