The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is completely filtered in all its colors

This will be the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the most affordable version of the S21 family.

Seeing the success and great reception of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in the middle of last year, it is not surprising that Samsung intends to renew its reduced price flagship as soon as possible.

We have already heard of the supposed Galaxy S21 FE in the past, but until now we haven’t had a chance to take a look at the layout of the new terminal. Thanks to some leaked renders by evleaks, it is now possible to do so.

A design traced to that of the Galaxy S21, triple camera and hole in the screen

Thanks to the images shared by Evan Blass, you can see how the S21 FE would maintain aesthetic lines traced to those of the Galaxy S21 and the rest of the models in the series, with a large rear triple camera, located in the upper left corner of the rear, inside a module that merges with the chassis of the device.

The front would be occupied by a fully flat screen, surrounded by narrow margins and with a hole in top center. In short, a look traced to the original Galaxy S21.

Even if its features have yet to be confirmed, the most recent rumors suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, a screen halfway between 6.2 and 6.7 inches, and configurations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Beyond that, a rumor coming from South Korea claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be cheaper than the previous S20 FE, as Samsung would have the intention of launching it at a price between 700,000 and 800,000 won, between 510 and 590 euros to change.

For now, it is unclear when the presentation of the S21 FE will be held, although there are those who suggest that it could be at the end of August, together with the company’s new folding smartphones. It is hoped that the launch of this device will replace that of the new member of the Galaxy Note series, which most likely will not be launched this year.

