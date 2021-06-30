The design of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is filtered in detail | Technology

The new design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been leaked in detail. This watch was one of the absences in the presentation of Samsung’s new smartwatch operating system at the Mobile World Congress.

A few days ago was the presentation of Samsung in the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2021 of its new operating system for smart devices such as smartwatches. This presentation left us a bit cold because despite the news that will come with One UI Watch, many of us expected some hardware.

The hope of knowing the new watches of the South Korean company faded once the event closed and there were no surprises to seniors. But leaks have come to the rescue and today we know in detail the supposed design of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This watch would be unveiled in a few weeks, but we can get a first look at it.

The design with which it would arrive would be between elegant and sporty, it would not be a waste of innovation. But we would not be facing a boring cutting device, it is in the middle of the scale. The most striking thing is the edge of the sphere, since it seems that Samsung would once again bet on a bezel capable of rotating to act as a physical control when navigating the menus..

This model would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, so It is expected that sportier models will be revealed at the official presentation of the devices or intended for a more active audience. These teams are the ones that Samsung calls Active when configuring its range of products.

This watch is Samsung’s most advanced model right now, with a 45mm dial, built-in GPS and NFC, and an AMOLED screen that you can customize through TizenOS.

In the filtered photographs, three colors can be seen: black, white and gray. All of them are neutral and they combine with everything. Although the most possible thing is that they launch different straps compatible with the device after the presentation.

Samsung has not commented on this, so the only thing missing is its official presentation. At the moment there is no set date for the meeting, but most likely late July or August. We will be waiting to inform you of everything.