The design of the new Moto G Stylus 5G is completely filtered | Technology

The Moto G Stylus 5G has been leaked in real images and we can see a continuous design that bets on an experience with Stylus.

No company escapes leaks, the most coveted data may be those of those high-end terminals that generate more expectation, but that does not mean that mid-range devices do not go through these situations. This is just what just happened with the Moto G Stylus 5G, whose photographs have just come to light exposing their design to the eyes of the world.

The Moto G Stylus 5G would arrive as a replacement for the 2020 model. Regarding the design, the changes would be more focused on the rear of the terminal than on the front, since a good-sized panel would remain in the area of ​​the screen and with the presence of the hole for the camera on the left side.

The rear is the one that would change and, now, the distribution of the cameras would be in a square module instead of a strip as in the previous version. The number of cameras is maintained, there are four in total. It is expected to be a classic combination: wide angle, main sensor, zoom and the fourth an extra in the style of a lens intended for macro.

As for the ports that can be seen in the photograph, what stands out is that the Moto G Stylus 5G would maintain the 3.5 mm jack headphone connection. Inside the device what we could find is a Snapdragon 480 5G processor accompanied by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and with a storage that would go from 64GB to 256GB through 128GB.

At the moment these are all the available data about the new Moto G Stylus, it is expected to be presented sooner rather than later. Although this model usually only arrives in the United States, it would not be strange for Motorola to decide to bring it to Spain in order to compete with companies like Xiaomi or realme.