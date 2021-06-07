The design of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro is filtered in images

The new Honor 50 series will be presented on June 16 in China.

After managing to avoid the veto of the United States thanks to its separation from Huawei, Honor prepares the arrival on the market of its new range of franchise terminals, the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro + of which the backside design has already been leaked.

This is the back of the new Honor 50 range

As we can read in Gizmochina Honor has shared in the Chinese social network Weibo a poster of the new Honor 50, in which you can see the design of the rear of the new star terminals of the Chinese brand for this 2021 that will be presented in their country of origin on June 16.

In this poster, which stars Gong Jun, a famous Chinese actor and model, we can see that the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro + will feature a design very similar to the one that has been leaked from the future Huawei P50, with two large circular modules.

At the same time, the well-known leaker Teme (@ RODENT950) has published on his Twitter account some images of the Honor 50 in which you can appreciate this camera module in greater detail, in which we can see that the main sensor will be housed in the upper module while In the lower one, both the secondary sensors and the LED flash will be located.. In addition, he has also shared an image where you can see the back of the Honor 50 in its four available colors: black, green, pink and silver.

Regarding the specifications of the cameras, and from what we know so far, the Honor 50 will feature a 50 MP main camera while the Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro + will equip one 108 MP main sensor. Has yet to be revealed any information about secondary sensors of each of the three models in this series.

Regarding the rest of the features of the Honor 50 and thanks to its passage through Geekbench, we already know that they will have a Qualcomm eight-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80 GHz, with 8 GB of RAM and with Android 11 as the operating system.

If we focus on the processor it is expected that the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a new high-end processor that we talked about recently, and the Honor 50 Pro + with the most advanced chipset of the American manufacturer to date, a Snapdragon 888 which already has a successor, as we anticipated a few days ago.

We can only wait until next June 16 to know each and every one of the characteristics of the new Honor 50, terminals that the Chinese brand itself has already confirmed will have Google services and will be distributed outside of China, which means that it won’t take long to get to Spain.

