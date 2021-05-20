The design of the Google Pixel 6 Pro is confirmed in a new leak

All the news converge, the Google Pixel 6 seems to change to an iconic and differential design that we show you here in detail.

Google I / O 2021 is history, with no news about hardware but lighting the bonfires of rumor mill around the Pixel 6 made by Google that we should know in the third quarter of the year, and that we have already seen leaked in some images that in the first instance painted a fake.

Nothing could be further from reality, in any case, because the following rumors pointed to the same design, quite iconic and differential, with multi-color options and a horizontal rear glass strip for cameras, which would be three in this case, opening the door thanks to the Android 12 Beta to the possible existence of several Pixel 6s including a folding model.

All the news fit, in fact, even though there are still a few months to meet these Pixel 6 that are now shown again, and this time in considerable detail in various renders published by various media and leakers that follow moving the media machinery around Mountain View.

It seems to confirm that Google wants to return to the mobile market arena with a Pixel 6 family that will bet on an iconic and differential design, in addition to several cameras that should raise the already very good photographic level of smartphones ‘made by Google’

6 things we already know about the Google Pixel 6

This would be the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

As is obvious it is premature to speak of a more global arrival than the Pixel 5, very limited in markets, but we can begin to comment on the recovery of two Pixel 6 models, which in this edition would bet on a ‘Pro’ surname, abandoning the ‘XL’ for the largest, and leaving in the pipeline for now the details of that hypothetical folding Pixel about which we know nothing.

Yes we know that the design will be quite iconic and different to what we have seen in the market to date, also allowing greater customization of colors between the different elements of the back, which would be divided by a horizontal glass-covered hump where the three chambers would be housed, together with the LED flash and auxiliary sensors.

The Pixel 6 Pro is likely to incorporate three sensors and the Pixel 6 is left with only two, although for now this is only speculation, and what has transpired are certain details and characteristics of this more advanced model, the Pixel 6 Pro, which would measure 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters with a thickness of 11.5 millimeters in the photographic hump.

It would be the first time that Google bet on a triple camera on their mobiles, probably a wide angle and periscope telephoto lens in addition to the main sensor, although as always in the devices of the Californian giant taking all the priorities to software and image processing, which certainly are everything (or almost everything) in this section.

Kudos @jon_prosser who shared a rather good look at the # Pixel6Pro. That being said, his depiction isn’t that flawless… Thus, I’m back to provide a more accurate look at this device + display size + dimensions + 360 ° video, on behalf of @digitindia 👇🏻https: //t.co/SjL80zE2Ys pic.twitter.com/vF2lVyJKBN – Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 20, 2021

This Pixel 6 Pro would mount a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen, without having transcended the refresh rate, with highly optimized bezels and an integrated finger sensor, we do not know if optical or ultrasonic, also showing dual stereo speakers on the top and bottom and the slot for the nano-SIM slot on the left side.

There is talk of fast charging and also support for Qi wireless charging, leaving for later the issue of a still unknown chipset and the rest of a hardware platform that, it seems, this time does promise.

There are certain rumors that report around a Google Silicon processor of our own design, following Apple’s strategy, which would reach not only this Pixel generation but also also to Chromebooks, but for now there is not much more to tell you.

So, we leave you with the leaked renders so that you can delight yourself directly, and you can tell us in passing whether or not you like the idea of ​​Pixel 6s like these… We will have to ask Google from now on to bring them to Spain!

The filtered images of the Google Pixel 6, in all its splendor

Google Pixel 6: this will be its design, according to Jon Prosser

