The South Korean firm believes that in the future cars will have to be manufactured with virus resistant materials that do not affect the health of the occupants

The pandemic by COVID-19 that has affected the world completely has forced human beings to change various aspects of their lives, however, different industrial sectors, such as the automotive, have also been in need of adapting to this new normality that is being generated.

KiaFor example, he believes that the way vehicles are designed and built will have to change completely. According to the Motorpasión portal, Karim Habib, Kia’s new chief designer, stated that in the future, manufacturers will need to think of new ways to fight germs and viruses within cars, either through new materials and surfaces that are resistant to the incubation of these microorganisms, such as copper.

“We have talked with psychologists and anthropologists to really understand what the human psyche will be like in the future. There are things that are already a recurring theme such as can we have antiviral coatings in our interiors? Can temperature or UV light be used to disinfect surfaces? These are things we will have to think about quite soon. So yes, the Covid-19 will greatly influence the way we design our cars in the future, “he said. Habib.

Kia Pop Concept Car. (Illustrative image).

Credit: Courtesy Kia.

Karim He also spoke about the effects that COVID-19 will leave on the plans of Kia, and even from other manufacturers, when you think about shared transport and mobility projects, because it argues that now they will have to couple their offer of shared services and mobility to adapt to the travel demands of new consumers.

“The pandemic has changed the way we live. Not only in the last few months, but also in the way we will live in the future […] For the past few years we have been talking about a shared economy, shared mobility, and public transportation. We will have to see how that develops now, due to social distancing. These new requirements will have a long-term effect on behavior and what this will mean for the automotive industry, ”concluded Habib.

