‘The descendants’ of the villains have already triumphed where ‘Cruella’ and ‘Maleficent’ remain half

The concept of ‘The descendants’ is that it is more original / interesting to begin with, but his game of black and white connects in a certain way with the sweetened origin stories of those villains transformed into heroines that head both that ‘Maleficent’ incarnated by Angelina Jolie and the ‘Cruella’ of Emma Stone. I wish I had seen this couple chillin ‘like a villain’ …

Beyond the very good intention of delving into the past of the aforementioned female characters to find out what made them so bad, something much more solid and vindictive in the case of the character of Jolie than in that of the evil catwalk Stone, both cinematographic proposals they fail in their polarity. It is a tremendous nonsense to pretend that a villain becomes a hero by introducing a character, even worse? to perpetuate to infinity and beyond a completely archaic dynamic.

And this in front of that reflection on the classic characters that embraces ‘The Descendants’, a trilogy starring the children of the very bad Disney in that journey of moral growth sustained in the passage of the dawn of adolescence to a somewhat stage more adult … Everything between songs of course, as traditionally the factory classics launched their morals, and under the baton of Kenny Ortega (‘The return of the witches’, ‘High School Musical’), a man who knows a lot about his.

In these films that the house of the mouse developed for its television channel, Disney Channel, issues common to each of these proposals are addressed, but with a much more “flexible” approach. Long live the grays man, long live the grays! For example: while Cruella justifies her “evil” in a terrible childhood, the protagonists of the aforementioned musical films They give a spin to that of whether evil is inherited or not, if it is taught or not, if it is overcome, if it returns, if it hides in a supposed goodness sometimes … and such. Here all of a sudden the good guys turn bad when faced with suffering and the bad guys discover the pleasure of doing good, but all playing with the same characters, which is neither very bad nor very good … it depends on where they are. And singing, that’s another. Why is it sung in the live action of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and in ‘Cruella not? Tremendous injustice.

It is that the moral dilemmas raised with good cane roll themed gym, pass better, especially if they come compactly raised in a product that rows in the same direction in all its senses: styles, musical bets, a tremendous lack of self-awareness … and so on. “I’ll tell you something you can really trust: everyone has a wicked side. I know you think you can never be like us, but watch and learn, “says Evie (Sofia Carson), daughter of Snow White’s stepmother to Ben (Mitchell Hope), offspring of Beauty and the Beast, in the aforementioned ‘Chillin’ Like a Villain ‘from’ The Descendants 2 ‘… and there you take them: some who learn to be good, while others seek to embrace their less self-righteous side.

“Seriously, you have to stop being yourself,” Evie ends up advising to prop up the main conflict of the film: a plot that is structured around Mal (Dove Cameron) not knowing how to be good in the Disney princess style, and getting overwhelmed because he does not achieve that perfection. It does not come, and that is why she thinks that only by ceasing to be herself will she end the evil side inherited from mother … Forgive the jewel of approach especially if we take into account the audience to which the film is directed? Wonderful. But also, again, all this having very clear what one wants to be, something from which ‘Cruella’ could also learn.

Disney’s new live action film is committed to whitening in more senses than the narrative: also the visual. That pristine touch that permeates everything, those professional curls, that ostentatious designer wardrobe, do not favor the twisted look of a Stone that you have there anyway, fighting against thick and thin accompanied by some of the most hackneyed songs in history of rock. As opposed ‘Chillin’ Like a Villain ‘, with catchy and round lyrics both when it comes to contributing to the musical success of the song and to advancing the conflict … That is, exactly all those ingredients that make up the best musicals. Wonderful song that in the film is accompanied by a choreography very inspired by the Michael Jackson thriller, staging that boasts a bill that does not get the applause it deserves, for the same old tune: it’s a telefim, a secondary proposal.

The young cast is to be enjoyed too. Much talent is spent by Cameron, Carson, and the sadly late Cameron Boyce. Assessing as it should always, taking into account whether the film fulfills its objective or not: there is nothing to envy Stone (the same to Jolie yes, that a drop of eyes and the aunt has it). Interpretatively, aesthetically, from that 90s bullshit 100 times more extreme than soft punk-rock from ‘Cruella’; musically, but above all, narratively, the trilogy of ‘The descendants’ wins because its essence is much better raised and it makes the most of the tools at its disposal. But, above all, because from its position as a child / youth proposal, it plays with archetypes in a fluid, original, entertaining way … ‘Chillin’ Like a Villain ‘is just a song, a scene, a small loophole to a fresh proposal that knows how to speak to its audience (‘Cruella’ is not very clear or who he is addressing).

In short, the bad are not so bad and if they are, is it for something? Mal, Evie, Uma and Audrey are there to give it a spin. The girls of ‘The descendants’ go from one side to another and above with rhythm, in the three installments of this television saga that can now be seen on Disney +.