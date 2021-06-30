in Entertainment

The Derbezes enjoy an afternoon of fun at Disneyland

The Derbez take Disneyland! This is not a new season of On Trip with the Derbez, but this time the numerous clan took a break, and together with some family friends, they went to the happiest place on the planet. Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alesandra rosaldo , the daughter of both, Aitana, Aislinn derbez And your daughter Kailani, they enjoyed the park amenities. To this adventure he joined Vadhir derbez and the influencer Summer Ferguson.

This family outing takes place a few days after Aislinn and Vadhir returned from a spectacular trip to Guatemala and a few days off in Tulum, a trip to which Summer also attended, who apparently would be Vadhir’s new partner.

