The deputies of Más Madrid arrive at the Assembly in a way never seen before and the commotion breaks out

Monica Garcia, in one act. (Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas / GTRES)

The deputies of Más Madrid have arrived this Tuesday riding a bike to the Madrid Assembly for the start of the new legislature.

The party itself has shared on Twitter a video of all its members pedaling to the place along with the message: “Today the Madrid Assembly is constituted and this is how the deputies of Más Madrid arrive. Pedaling towards a green and feminist Madrid ”.

The comments have emerged immediately to the point that Más Madrid has become a trend on Twitter, where the remembered Verano Azul series has also crept into the ‘trending topics’, in whose introduction all the protagonists appeared riding bicycles.

These are some reactions that the video has generated:

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Assembly, Mónica García, faces the new legislature that begins this Tuesday with the constitution of the Madrid Chamber, committing to lead a formation that will be a “pylon hammer of initiatives” leading the opposition in a “rigorous and firm ”and getting people to talk about Madrid in Parliament.

Before entering the hemicycle, García has attended to the press, to whom he has conveyed that today is a “special day after three months of paralysis in this Chamber.” More Madrid returns to the Assembly with “emotion, enthusiasm and responsibility in taking the place of opposition leaders.”

An example of this are the three proposals in the form of plans that they presented yesterday with the intention that the Executive launch them “for the recovery of the Community, to leave no one behind and to help SMEs and the self-employed, something that (the acting president, Isabel Díaz) Ayuso …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.